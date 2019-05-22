Angry 'GoT' fans rejoice: George R R Martin hints at different ending for books

Game of Thrones fans have been dissecting the series finale — and complaining about it — for two days now, but they may get another shot at elation, or disappointment.

Author George R R Martin has suggested the ending could be very different from the one seen worldwide when he finally publishes the final two books in the saga.

HBO showrunners David Benioff and D B Weiss were forced to come up with their own climax to the blood-spattered tale of noble families vying for the Iron Throne when Martin stalled on his publishing.

Though they had some guidance from Martin's advice, fans revolted over the eighth and final season of the Emmy-winning series, with nearly 1.4 million signing a petition asking for a do-over as of Wednesday.