Handwritten wills purportedly found at Aretha Franklin's home

Three handwritten documents purportedly prepared and signed by Aretha Franklin appear to give instructions on the fate of the late queen of soul's estate, contradicting the belief she had left no will.

The documents obtained and published by the Detroit Free-Press newspaper Tuesday were discovered in a spiral notebook under couch cushions in her living room, as well as in a locked cabinet that had previously been inaccessible.

The 16 pages of difficult to read, hand-scrawled papers dated between 2010 and 2014 appear to distribute assets including real estate, jewelry, furs, stereo equipment and music royalties to her family members.

In the document dated June 21, 2010, the iconic singer declares herself of sound mind and health, except for "high blood pressure" and "a mass on the pancreas."

The indomitable Franklin died at age 76 in August 2018 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, triggering an outpouring of grief.

Her death also raised questions over the future of her assets, with her family that includes four sons -- with her niece Sabrina Owens appointed as the estate's personal representative -- believing she had left no will.