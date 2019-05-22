Lifestyle

Handwritten wills purportedly found at Aretha Franklin's home

22 May 2019 - 10:09 By AFP
In this file photo taken on December 6, 2015 Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. - Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 on August 8, 2018 at her home in Detroit according to her publicist. File photo
In this file photo taken on December 6, 2015 Aretha Franklin poses on the red carpet before the 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, DC. - Aretha Franklin died at the age of 76 on August 8, 2018 at her home in Detroit according to her publicist. File photo
Image: Photo by MOLLY RILEY / AFP

Three handwritten documents purportedly prepared and signed by Aretha Franklin appear to give instructions on the fate of the late queen of soul's estate, contradicting the belief she had left no will.

The documents obtained and published by the Detroit Free-Press newspaper Tuesday were discovered in a spiral notebook under couch cushions in her living room, as well as in a locked cabinet that had previously been inaccessible.

The 16 pages of difficult to read, hand-scrawled papers dated between 2010 and 2014 appear to distribute assets including real estate, jewelry, furs, stereo equipment and music royalties to her family members.

In the document dated June 21, 2010, the iconic singer declares herself of sound mind and health, except for "high blood pressure" and "a mass on the pancreas."

The indomitable Franklin died at age 76 in August 2018 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer, triggering an outpouring of grief.

Her death also raised questions over the future of her assets, with her family that includes four sons -- with her niece Sabrina Owens appointed as the estate's personal representative -- believing she had left no will.

Detroit hosts star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin

Detroit will bid a final goodbye to US music icon Aretha Franklin at her star-studded funeral on Friday, her family to be joined by political ...
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Stevie Wonder, Chaka Khan & Faith Hill to perform at Aretha Franklin's funeral

Details have been released on the star-studded funeral for Aretha Franklin.
Lifestyle
8 months ago

Franklin's long-time lawyer David Bennett filed the documents in Michigan's Oakland County probate court, saying he was unsure whether they were valid according to the Midwestern state's law. A hearing is scheduled for June 12.

"The heirs, through their counsel, have been unable to reach a resolution with each other as to the admission, validity, and dispositive provisions" of the apparent wills, the court documents read.

Rules in Michigan dictate that if no will is declared legal, the estate, reportedly valued at some $80 million, will be divided equally among her four sons.

In April a Michigan probate court judge approved a plan for hired experts to appraise Franklin's estate, which according to local media says it has paid at least $3 million in back taxes to the Internal Revenue Service since she died.

In December the US tax agency filed court documents saying the singer owned more than $6 million in back taxes and some $1.5 million in penalties.

Franklin's death in Detroit closed the curtain on a glittering six-decade career that spanned gospel, R&B, jazz, blues and even classical music. 

READ MORE

Aretha Franklin: 'A voice on loan from God'

Aretha Franklin, Queen of Soul and diva of divas, was a deeply troubled woman whose unhappy life was the gidt of her genius
Lifestyle
9 months ago

How Aretha Franklin made 'Respect' a feminist anthem

It may be the most rousing feminist anthem ever, but Respect - the song that made Aretha Franklin the "Queen of Soul" - was actually written about a ...
Lifestyle
9 months ago

WATCH | Tributes pour in for Aretha Franklin

Singer Aretha Franklin died on Thursday August 16 2018 after falling ill over the past month. Franklin leaves a legacy of hits such as Respect and ...
TshisaLIVE
9 months ago

EFF mourns death of ‘queen of soul’ Aretha Franklin

The Economic Freedom Fighters joined millions of people around the world in mourning the death of the “queen of soul” Aretha Franklin on Thursday.
Politics
9 months ago

Most read

  1. I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. Over a million angry 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle
  3. What would happen if you opened a plane door during a flight? Travel
  4. South Africans share their first salary memories Lifestyle
  5. Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X