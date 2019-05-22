Lifestyle

South Africans share life lessons learnt the hard way

22 May 2019 - 06:41 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Social media users have been sharing inspirational lessons under the hashtag #ILearntTheHardWayThat.
Social media users have been sharing inspirational lessons under the hashtag #ILearntTheHardWayThat.
Image: iStock/CentralITAlliance

Nothing good comes easily. Pursuing anything worthwhile comes with challenges.

Most of the time, we can learn important lessons from people who have already been there and done that. But their advice is seldom taken in advance, forcing us to learn the hard way - from experience.

As a result, social media users took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their lessons from the school of hard knocks, using the hashtag #ILearntTheHardWayThat.

While most agreed that life isn't easy, some suggested that it takes trial and error to learn anything worthwhile.

Here are some of the top tweets:

READ MORE:

Not yet time for four-day week

Deceptively simple, but fewer days may mean more headaches
Business
1 week ago

I'm still envious of kids who didn't struggle for money at varsity

For some the fees fell a long time ago
Lifestyle
3 days ago

Most read

  1. I have a very complicated relationship with my beauty, says Charlize Theron Lifestyle
  2. Over a million angry 'Game of Thrones' fans petition HBO to remake season 8 Lifestyle
  3. What would happen if you opened a plane door during a flight? Travel
  4. Meghan Markle is officially a princess, but you can't call her Princess Meghan Lifestyle
  5. WATCH | The teaser trailer for the last-ever episode of 'Game of Thrones' Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Zimbabweans remain in darkness as power cuts persist
Explained in 90 seconds: Zuma appears in court on corruption charges
X