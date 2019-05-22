South Africans share life lessons learnt the hard way
Nothing good comes easily. Pursuing anything worthwhile comes with challenges.
Most of the time, we can learn important lessons from people who have already been there and done that. But their advice is seldom taken in advance, forcing us to learn the hard way - from experience.
As a result, social media users took to Twitter on Tuesday to share their lessons from the school of hard knocks, using the hashtag #ILearntTheHardWayThat.
While most agreed that life isn't easy, some suggested that it takes trial and error to learn anything worthwhile.
Here are some of the top tweets:
#ILearntTheHardWayThat i have to be independent, family or not people are busy n they don't have time to feel sorry for you,all you have is to stand up for urself, forget about what u do have pic.twitter.com/XBKqpiOKS1— ScorpionQueen (@Zuzucate2) May 21, 2019
#ILearntTheHardWayThat Entrepreneurship it's a calling, it's not for everyone. We get paid last after company liabilities, we take risk, No guaranteed Salary. Don’t build to impress others. Build to succeed, build for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/Ti9YMgOMTD— Nicolas Manyike (@NicolasManyike) May 21, 2019
#ILearntTheHardWayThat nobody in this life owes you anything. There's no time for pity parties & no one else is living for you. The sooner you realise this, the better.— Sisathi Nomatye (@sisathinomatye) May 21, 2019
#ILearntTheHardWayThat Nothing I do for my Mother will ever be enough. I just wanted to make her proud and happy, but I created a monster of expectations and impossible standards pic.twitter.com/Qy9joa4TLR— Thobeka Bushwane (@ThobekaBushwane) May 21, 2019
#ilearntthehardwaythat Voting thinking SA will be a better place for all is a waste of energy nothing changes still same old crooks implicated on statecapture pic.twitter.com/6W0H7iK37d— Sisa Gama 100% Xhosa (@SISAGAMA1) May 21, 2019
#ILearntTheHardWayThat Procrastination is dangerous!— Mr Wavey Hair (@ItsTony6) May 21, 2019
Don't see numbers when you look at your watch, see the words "Now"
Whatever you have to do today, do it NOW! pic.twitter.com/Yw46VPfvrY
I #ILearntTheHardWayThat life will always afford you the opportunity to press the reset button and sometimes it is okay even though it might not be what you were hoping for.— Executive Coach (@Otarel_Molema) May 21, 2019
#ILearntTheHardWayThat it is best to learn to love yourself now, than wait for it to just happen one day. It won't magically happen. You are just distracted— J.L. Eigaar (@EigaarFiction) May 21, 2019
It takes alot of work and commitment. Alot of trial and error. Learning from those mistakes. You are worth it Its important
#ILearntTheHardWayThat staying in a toxic relationship is not good for you and I refused to be a victim...I'm a mother and my son needed me more— La_Gracia (@reitu2) May 21, 2019
I fought
I fell
I got up
I won and walked out and that was easy then because I healed before closing the door... pic.twitter.com/0ojaOBbxxN