Design Joburg has upped its game for 2019, say the show's creative directors

What does the collaboration with Rooms on View do for the event?

Media 10, the creators of Design Joburg, set out wanting to produce a show focused on delivering evocative room sets, a platform where the replication of showrooms would not be allowed — so the collaboration with Rooms on View was an obvious one.

Designer Sumari Krige of La Grange Interiors has spent years developing the Rooms on View brand and by partnering with Design Joburg, it's catapulted the event into being the benchmark decor and design show in SA.

The KOHLER Theatre initiative will feature talks by design industry experts. Why is this important?

There are very few accessible platforms that allow the design trade and the public to engage with leaders in the industry.

The Kohler Theatre at this year's show will do just that: provide a platform for everyone who is a fan of decor and design to engage with innovators and leaders.

These talks are free to visitors at the show which is testament to Design Joburg's dedication to accessible design. Attendees will have access to listen to leading British designers Yinka Ilori and Michael Anastassiades on the show's opening day, while several local and continental stalwarts will also be offering their take on various discussion topics over all three days — including ourselves of course!

What makes Design Joburg unique in comparison to Design Indaba?

They really are two different shows with completely different offerings. Collaboration is a key differentiator for Design Joburg, not just in its central CoLab features [where collaborating designers are encouraged to push the boundaries of the traditional room set], but as an ethos throughout the show, and that's really what sets it apart.