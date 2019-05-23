Design Joburg has upped its game for 2019, say the show's creative directors
Greg Gamble and Philippe van der Merwe of Tonic fame have taken the helm of the third edition of Design Joburg, which is on at the Sandton Convention Centre this weekend. It'll once again feature Rooms on View, an exhibit of inspiring room sets by top decorators.
In their role as the creative directors, Gamble and van der Merwe have not only "renovated" the look and feel of Design Joburg, but also introduced exciting new elements.
They tell us more.
How do you feel about being chosen to be the creative directors of Design Joburg 2019?
It's really a full circle moment for us. We launched our first Tonic furniture collection at the inaugural Rooms on View almost 20 years ago, so being asked to steer Design Joburg creatively for 2019 is a wonderful honour.
What does the collaboration with Rooms on View do for the event?
Media 10, the creators of Design Joburg, set out wanting to produce a show focused on delivering evocative room sets, a platform where the replication of showrooms would not be allowed — so the collaboration with Rooms on View was an obvious one.
Designer Sumari Krige of La Grange Interiors has spent years developing the Rooms on View brand and by partnering with Design Joburg, it's catapulted the event into being the benchmark decor and design show in SA.
The KOHLER Theatre initiative will feature talks by design industry experts. Why is this important?
There are very few accessible platforms that allow the design trade and the public to engage with leaders in the industry.
The Kohler Theatre at this year's show will do just that: provide a platform for everyone who is a fan of decor and design to engage with innovators and leaders.
These talks are free to visitors at the show which is testament to Design Joburg's dedication to accessible design. Attendees will have access to listen to leading British designers Yinka Ilori and Michael Anastassiades on the show's opening day, while several local and continental stalwarts will also be offering their take on various discussion topics over all three days — including ourselves of course!
What makes Design Joburg unique in comparison to Design Indaba?
They really are two different shows with completely different offerings. Collaboration is a key differentiator for Design Joburg, not just in its central CoLab features [where collaborating designers are encouraged to push the boundaries of the traditional room set], but as an ethos throughout the show, and that's really what sets it apart.
Which designers or designs are you most excited about showcasing at this year's Design Joburg?
That's such a difficult question given the breadth of design on offer at the show.
Since we're curating the SA Furniture Collective we think that will be a highlight. We've chosen some of SA's most exciting furniture designers who are all debuting new designs at the show, so we're looking forward to presenting these.
We also think the Tonic stand will be worth a visit as we reflect on the last 20 years but also celebrate our brand new designs.
What design trends are you most excited about at the moment?
Trends will always keep on trending, but we get more excited about design that represents the experiences, backgrounds and lives of their creators. What we are noticing in the local design community is a diverse cultural influence and with it many layers of reference. This has spawned a design language very unique to SA and a level of authenticity that is hard to emulate. There are many SA designers telling their stories through their design and that is very exciting for us.
How do you hope to see the SA design industry grow?
SA designers are using the diverse culture and craft of the continent to create design that is original and contemporary, not trying to emulate European or North American design, but developing its own identity. We think the future of design in southern Africa will be defined by a confidence in being African and being influenced by Africa.
• Design Joburg is taking place at the Sandton Convention Centre from May 24-26 2019.