TBT | Six of the most epic 'Game of Thrones' episodes of all time

WARNING! This article not only contains 'Game of Thrones' spoilers, but the clips feature scenes of a violent nature that sensitive viewers may find disturbing.

The last-ever episode of Game of Thrones has come and gone which means we now finally get to argue about which is the greatest episode of them all.

Here are our picks for the five best episodes from the show’s eight epic seasons:

S1 EP9: BAELOR

The end of this episode initiated the gasp heard round the world. After eight episodes of political machinations, incest and intrigue we had come to the precipice of something momentous.

Khal Drogo lay dying and a young Daenerys Targaryen refused to leave him despite the danger to herself.

Robb Stark outmanoeuvred the fabled Tywin Lannister and captures the Kingslayer.

And, most importantly, Ned Stark lost his head — literally.

This was arguably the first time we had seen a main protagonist die and no one (who hadn’t read the books) saw it coming. It was the cinematic gut punch that set the stage for a series that would have more plot twists than a koeksister in a washing machine.