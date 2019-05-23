#TBT | Six of the most epic 'Game of Thrones' episodes of all time
WARNING! This article not only contains 'Game of Thrones' spoilers, but the clips feature scenes of a violent nature that sensitive viewers may find disturbing.
The last-ever episode of Game of Thrones has come and gone which means we now finally get to argue about which is the greatest episode of them all.
Here are our picks for the five best episodes from the show’s eight epic seasons:
S1 EP9: BAELOR
The end of this episode initiated the gasp heard round the world. After eight episodes of political machinations, incest and intrigue we had come to the precipice of something momentous.
Khal Drogo lay dying and a young Daenerys Targaryen refused to leave him despite the danger to herself.
Robb Stark outmanoeuvred the fabled Tywin Lannister and captures the Kingslayer.
And, most importantly, Ned Stark lost his head — literally.
This was arguably the first time we had seen a main protagonist die and no one (who hadn’t read the books) saw it coming. It was the cinematic gut punch that set the stage for a series that would have more plot twists than a koeksister in a washing machine.
S3 EP9: THE RAINS OF CASTAMERE
The Red Wedding is the visual representation of that emoji with its mind being blown. Dammit we were really starting to like Robb. Arya Stark was so close to being reunited with her family. Catelyn Stark seemed to have solved the Walder Frey equation and everything was going to turn around for house Stark. By the end of it almost every Stark was dead. No!
Also Daenerys was finally coming into her own.
WATCH | The Red Wedding scene from 'Game of Thrones'
S4 EP 8: THE MOUNTAIN AND THE VIPER
This episode could have just left us with Theon Greyjoy (AKA Reek) helping Ramsay Bolton sadistically hunt some poor woman and it would have been wild.
We would have been titillated merely by the revelation that Ser Jorah Mormont had been spying on the love of his life, Daenerys.
Hell, we’d have been happy with the episode had it stopped at Sansa Stark lying to save Lord Petyr Baelish’s (AKA Littlefinger’s) life after he killed her aunt, and just missing a reunion with Arya.
But good gracious that fight scene! Watching The Mountain crush Oberyn Martell’s skull with his bare hands was one of the most jarring television scenes ever seen. Try forgetting that sound.
WATCH | The battle between The Mountain and Prince Oberyn
S5 EP8: HARDHOME
Another one that would have still be amazing even without the episode’s climax.
Sansa is wallowing in a sadistic marriage to Ramsay Bolton. Arya is becoming a super assassin, Cersei Lannister is at her lowest ebb being tortured by Septa Unella, and Deanerys is busy deciding the fate’s of Tyrion Lannister and Ser Jorah.
All of that, however, pales in dramatic comparison to Jon Snow staring down the Night King from a boat as the show’s villain in chief raises new recruits for his army of the dead.
S8 EP3: THE LONG NIGHT
No, it wasn't just you, this episode was seriously dark. But if you get your TV settings right then this is one of the most epic battle scenes you’ll ever see. From the moment the Dothraki storm into the darkness with the blazing swords held high only to see each light snuffed out, you know it’s going to be a wild episode.
The Night King, his army and the undead dragon look seemingly invincible until Arya wins the day in a moment akin to Liverpool scoring in the 95th minute of the Champions League Finals.
WATCH | Arya Stark kills the Night King before he kills Bran Stark during the Battle of Winterfell