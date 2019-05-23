Two simple reasons Thuli Madonsela couldn't be our deputy president
If social media votes counted, SA would have just elected a new deputy president - Thuli Madonsela.
The former public protector's name started trending on Twitter after Business Leadership SA COO Busisiwe Mavuso said she thought Madonsela would be a "brilliant, brilliant appointment" during an interview on 702.
This comes after the current deputy president, David Mabuza, asked to postpone being sworn in as a member of parliament until he'd addressed the concerns of the ANC's integrity commission.
Although many tweeps were thoroughly excited about the prospect of Madonsela being named President Cyril Ramaposa's right-hand woman, it can't happen for two simple reasons:
1. SHE'S NOT A MEMBER OF THE NATIONAL ASSEMBLY
SA's parliament is made up of two houses, the National Assembly (NA) and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
In terms of section 91 (3) of the constitution, the president is obliged to select a deputy president from the existing members of the NA.
Madonsela is not a member of the NA.
2. SHE'S NOT ON THE ANC'S 2019 ELECTORAL LIST
In the run up to the elections, political parties have to submit a list of the members who they'd like to represent their parties in the NA to the Electoral Commission.
Madonsela's name did not appear on the ANC's 2019 party list and so she cannot be sworn in as a member of parliament.