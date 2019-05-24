5 unforgettable moments of the Cannes film festival

The Cannes film festival serves up 12 days of movie magic on the French Riviera each May.

Here are the five biggest moments, on and off screen, that have made 2019 a vintage year:

TARANTINO OVATION

A quarter century after he ripped up the rule book for independent cinema with his Palme d'Or-winning Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino returned to Cannes with one of his best-reviewed films in years.

The world premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, a dark fairytale set in the Tinseltown of 1969, sparked frenzied scenes of festival-goers rushing to catch the first glimpse of the movie.

When it was all over, the director and his stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie basked in a rapturous six-minute standing ovation.

A visibly moved Tarantino gave the crowd what it wanted: his rendition of the two-fingered eye swipe from John Travolta and Uma Thurman's unforgettable dance scene in Pulp Fiction.

ELTON TOUCHES DOWN

Elton John came to Cannes to join the pantheon of rock legends with their own sequin-spangled biopics, and Rocketman blew away audiences on the famed seaside Croisette boulevard.

Despite wincing in pain during a photo session from an apparent hip problem and limping his way down the festival's fabled red carpet, John rallied for his movie star moment.

The Tiny Dancer singer fought back tears as the crowd cheered the high-energy picture and it was waterworks again when the on-screen Elton, British actor Taron Egerton, tried to talk about his feelings about playing the pop legend.

At the raucous after-party, John sat down at a grand piano on the beach and brought the house down in a soaring duet with Egerton of the title track.