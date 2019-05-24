Artists accuse Chris Brown of copying their work in 'Wobble Up' video

In his post, Sperlich states that intellectual property must be "protected at any cost" - highlighting that social media allows artistic content to be shared instantly without giving credit.

"Nobody cares about creation, originals and credit anymore. Especially if you are a young and an emerging artist... most can't afford a lawyer for a lawsuit. So most of them remain silent. We won't stay silent," he wrote.

Meanwhile digital artist Tony Futura has also asserted that his image of lemon breasts with a nipple ring has been copied. London-based photographers Vanessa Mckeown and Catherine Losing have made similar claims.

Sperlich told The Art Newspaper that he is currently in touch with the production company that made the video for Wobble Up.

He is also calling other artists whose work has been plagiarised to share their stories using the hashtag #changeindustry.

Watch the video for Chris Brown's Wobble Up.