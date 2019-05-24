WATCH | Khal Drogo's reaction to 'Game of Thrones' finale was all of us

The finale of Game of Thrones might have come and gone, but fans are still talking about the ending.

Should there be a remake? Did producers shortchange the Dragon Queen? Why was Jon Snow sent back to the wall?

These are important questions, the answers to which we'll get only when George RR Martin finishes writing the books on which the series is based.

In the meantime, every opportunity to relive moments from the show continues to emerge.

The latest viral video shows footage of Jason Momoa watching the final episode. The actor played Khal Drogo, who in the show was married to Daenerys Targaruen (Emilia Clarke).

During the finale, Momoa live-streamed his reaction to the episode, letting out loud yelps whenever something dramatic happened. Like his TV wife being murdered (it's not a spoiler anymore, k).

"F**k you. F**k you, punk," shouted the actor as Drogon the dragon shrieks after his mother dies.