Where will we see our 'Game of Thrones' faves now the show has ended?

While some, like Kit Harrington, will take a much-deserved break after the end of Game of Thrones, other members of the cast are already working on other projects for the small and silver screens. What's in store for the actors behind the inimitable Tyrion, the fear-inspiring Daenerys and the indomitable Arya?

SOPHIE TURNER (SANSA STARK)

Mere weeks after the end of the series, the actress who played Sansa will be back on screens as Jean Grey in the movie X-Men: Dark Phoenix, opposite Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy. She is also slated to appear in Matthew Coppola's forthcoming thriller Broken Soldier.