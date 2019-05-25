Lifestyle

Pink Loerie festival hits a snag

25 May 2019 - 11:35 By Shain Germaner
A lone anti-gay demonstrator standing in front of a church, is mocked by Betty Bangles, during a pride parade through the small town of Knysna. Thousands attended the parade, which was a culmination of The Pink Loerie Mardi Gras & Arts Festival Knynsa, billed as an annual celebration of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI) culture and identity.
Image: Alon Skuy

The annual Pink Loerie Mardi Gras and Arts Festival may no longer be annual, after an announcement that the 2019 edition is set to be postponed, seemingly due to issues with sponsorship.

The festival, which has become an LGBTQ institution since it began almost two decades ago, was initially set down for May 30, but has been abruptly cancelled.

According to a statement from the festival’s organiser, John O’Neil, the festival administration has teamed up with Gerrit Prinsloo Productions “to restructure the festival going forward with the promise to hold a bigger and better event next year".

“After much deliberation with various parties, we have come to the conclusion that we will postpone this year’s festival and return in 2020 with a new look and fresh ideas,” said O’Neil.

He said the decision was also aimed at providing more time to secure sponsors “to ensure the financial viability and sustainability of the event”.

“We apologise to our supporters for any inconvenience and would like to thank the residents of Knysna as well as all the loyal supporters over the past 18 years,” said O’Neil. “We will be back next year and our support for Loeriehof Retirement Home, Knysna Animal Welfare, Paula Whitney Crèche and Vermont Retirement Village will continue as always,” he added.

However, attempts to contact O’Neil for further details on the cancellation on Saturday were unsuccessful.

Executive mayor of Knysna Mark Willemse said he was “saddened to learn that the Pink Loerie Festival will be unable to go ahead this year due to financial constraints”.

“I am pleased, however, to see that efforts are being made to ensure that this very popular festival goes ahead next year. Knysna Municipality will continue to support this event and the many others that provide a continuous source of economic upliftment of our town,” he added.

O’Neil has called for individuals or businesses in Knysna that would like to serve on the organising committee to make contact.

Meanwhile, VisitKnysna, the town’s new tourism body, was also contacted for comment on the cancellation, and whether there was concern that the cancellation could affect local tourism revenue. However, no response has been received yet.

