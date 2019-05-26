Art
Alexia Vogel explores the imperfect recall of memory in her paintings
'Light Leak' - a photographic phenomenon - is both the title of the young Capetonian artist's third solo exhibition, and the inspiration behind it
26 May 2019 - 00:00
'Light Leak' - a photographic phenomenon - is both the title of the young Capetonian artist's third solo exhibition, and the inspiration behind it
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.