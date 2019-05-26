Table Talk

I don't ever want that title of 'first black ballerina', says Kitty Phetla

Don't talk to Kitty Phetla about being a 'black' dancer or 'following her passion'. She's just a dancer she says, and her race doesn't matter; as for passion, it usually gets in the way

Kitty Phetla walks gingerly into the dance studio like a woman taking her first steps in a brand-new pair of six-inch heels - even though she is wearing flat slippers. The 36-year-old ballerina has just finished a long and intense rehearsal ahead of Snow White, the Joburg Ballet company's rendition of the classical ballet that will be on for five dazzling performances at Montecasino in Johannesburg.