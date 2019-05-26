Table Talk
I don't ever want that title of 'first black ballerina', says Kitty Phetla
Don't talk to Kitty Phetla about being a 'black' dancer or 'following her passion'. She's just a dancer she says, and her race doesn't matter; as for passion, it usually gets in the way
26 May 2019 - 00:00
Kitty Phetla walks gingerly into the dance studio like a woman taking her first steps in a brand-new pair of six-inch heels - even though she is wearing flat slippers. The 36-year-old ballerina has just finished a long and intense rehearsal ahead of Snow White, the Joburg Ballet company's rendition of the classical ballet that will be on for five dazzling performances at Montecasino in Johannesburg.
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.