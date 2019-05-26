Documentary Review

'The Lion's Share': how Disney made millions from a poor Zulu artist's song

A Netflix documentary retells the story of how Solomon Linda's song 'Mbube' morphed into the big hit 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight', and yet he died penniless

A Netflix documentary retells the story of how Solomon Linda's song 'Mbube' morphed into the big hit 'The Lion Sleeps Tonight', and yet he died penniless