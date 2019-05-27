Gillette wins hearts after launch of advert featuring transgender man's first shave

Touching on challenges trans women and men face, Brown, from Toronto, says he is fortunate to have a family that is supportive of him and his transitioning.

"I am keenly aware of how blessed I am to be able to exist in this world being supported by my family in ways that, all too often, others are not ... "

The advert is part of Gillette's #MyBestSelf campaign, which Brown said is relevant to him and his father, who has not only supported him but also encouraged him to be his authentic self.

Facebook users flooded his and Gillette's timelines to express their appreciation of Brown and the representation of transgender men.

These are some of the messages:

Jill Andrew: I have watched this over and over! Man! The look in your father's eyes is PRICELESS!!! We are so very happy for you, nothing but love.

Shelka Stultz: Sooo watched this numerous times and each time...TEARS!! My heart is so happy to see you living in your truth and the love that surrounds you in this journey. Love you Sammy.

Yonette Peniston: Unconditional love...warms my heart.

Christina F. Melvin: I'm in LOVE with this ad! Thank you for being so inclusive and supportive of the community.

Caryssa Dooley: Wow! Beautiful commercial! Thank you, Gillette. Representation and inclusivity matters!