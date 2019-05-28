Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bringing royal baby Archie to SA?

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may be only a few weeks old but it seems the little cutie may already have his first royal tour booked.

Reports indicate that he could be heading to Africa with his parents, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, in just a few months.

Ahead of Archie's birth on May 6, The Sunday Times UK reported that plans for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to undertake a royal tour of several African countries in 2019 were in the works.

Now the Daily Mail's Richard Eden writes that "officials in South Africa have been told to expect a visit by Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie later this year".

That said, there is no confirmation on royal family's official website that such a tour is taking place.