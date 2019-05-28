Filmmaker Mlingane Dube on upcoming film: 'It is not make-believe, it's realistic'

Thirty-year-old Soweto-born filmmaker Mlingane Dube says he is excited to share his latest work, a film titled Umalusi (the herd man), which was shot in rural KwaZulu-Natal.

It delves into the life of a young man, Sphamandla, who wants more for himself than being a herdsman. Sphamandla discovers his ancestral gift to communicate with the afterlife and, excited at the prospect of helping people and doing more with his life, he shares the news with his family, who reject his pursuit of this gift.

Dube says the film is realistic, which viewers will love. He says he always strives for this with his films - to do away with “the make-believe” and “unrealistic” storytelling.

Dube is a former video journalist, who worked with local media house eNCA before he decided to focus his energy and time on filmmaking. He attributes his witty storytelling to the experience he gained as a video journalist.

“Being a video journalist has definitely fed a lot into my transition to filmmaking and the content that I am interested in. Although I have worked as a video journalist for almost four years, I have always been interested in filmmaking.