Princess Diana crash-themed ride launches at amusement park

A 3D theme-park ride at an American amusement park has raised eyebrows after it was revealed that the fatal Paris car crash which saw Princess Diana die will be recreated.

US entertainment site Just Jared reports that the crash will be replicated at the National Enquirer Live immersive museum in Tennessee.

The museum is based on the National Enquirer publication and will also replicate the murder scene of OJ Simpson's ex-wife, Nicole.

Despite the uproar around the rides, investor Robin Turner defended them.

"There's no blood. You see the car crash through computer animation."

Visitors will also be given the chance to take part in a poll on the conspiracy theories around Diana's death.