#WhatchuKnowAboutMzansi trends as tweeps share their experiences
Tweeps have taken to the platform to prove that SA is a melting pot of different experiences and encounters as they participated in the hash tag #WhatchuKnowAboutMzansi.
Politics, current state of the country and personal experiences all made the list. Here's a glimpse of what Mzansi shared.
The best parts of Mzansi
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi We have two national Anthems. "Sister Bettina" and the other one..... pic.twitter.com/vTZybaKmOV— Thokozani Msweswe Toplos (@ThokozanToplos) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi We say "ngiyabuya" ,when we can't afford something in a shop😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QFfMcyWYY0— 🌚 (@minilonetiger) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi there's nothing you can say after someone replies with "oksalayo" pic.twitter.com/3x5quj4O0U— N E W J A C K 87❁ (@PhumiNewJack) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi police will ask where the owner of the death certificate is pic.twitter.com/j1PetoxLKF— Onneile Ohnuh (@OhnuhOntiretse) May 27, 2019
Tweeps get real
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi you can get raped and you’ll get stupid questions like what were you wearing? What were you doing at that place? Or are you sure you didn’t hint it? Instead of justice. pic.twitter.com/Rj5q2T2cbr— LA MASH (@La_Mash_) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi Things don't get done Until We Strike 😒 pic.twitter.com/rpHBQhq16e— Morwa (@Mmirwas) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi Some people would just watch you get robbed mabeqeda babuze "bebekwenzani"🙄 pic.twitter.com/Esg0KrWYhj— Collen (@KCollenm1) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi never look lost in Jozi 😥, or else 👇👇👇 pic.twitter.com/NnKZcFx44z— 💜MORWESHI HLAKUDI💜 (@MMorweshi) May 27, 2019
#WatchuKnowAboutMzansi in order to succeed you need to have a little corruption on the side pic.twitter.com/KAWZJQZVKO— Manqoba (@Manqoba_Mbuli) May 27, 2019