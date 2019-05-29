Lifestyle

'Game of Thrones' star Kit Harington checks into rehab

29 May 2019 - 14:42 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow in GoT, is in rehab for stress and alcohol addiction.
Image: HBO

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington has checked himself into rehab for stress and alcohol addiction.

According to New York Post’s Page Six, the actor, best known for playing Jon Snow in GoT, has been at the Privé-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut, US, for nearly a month after checking himself in midway through the airing of the HBO series’ final season.

The stress and alcohol use “really hit him hard”, a source told the website, and he is spending time at the retreat to “work on some personal issues”. 

The news surfaced after a two-hour documentary about the popular show, The Last Watch, showed Harington in tears as he learned about his character’s fate.

In an interview with Esquire, the actor said his final season as Jon Snow broke him.

"The final day of shooting, I felt fine ... Then I went to do my last shots and started hyperventilating a bit. Then they called 'Wrap!' and I just ... broke down. It was this onslaught of relief and grief about not being able to do this again," he told the publication.

