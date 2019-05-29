Gotta catch some shuteye: Pokemon unveils 'sleep game'

Having trouble waking up in the morning? Not getting enough sleep? The company that brought you Pokemon Go may have a solution: a game "played" by sleeping.

Pokemon Company said on Wednesday it would release a new smartphone game called "Pokemon Sleep" in 2020, turning sleep into entertainment.

The firm created the wildly popular Pokemon Go app, a game that let players walking the real world hunt virtual Pokemon, in 2016.

"Now we set our sights on sleeping," president Tsunekazu Ishihara told reporters.

"It's a game with which you look forward to waking up," he said.

"Turning sleeping... into entertainment is our next goal."

Ishihara offered little detail on the game, but Nintendo - which helped develop Pokemon Go - said during the press conference in Tokyo that they are rolling out a new device that can track players' sleep and send data to their smartphone.

The announcement sparked a social media frenzy, and plenty of quips.