Something special for Father’s Day: customise your Rémy Martin XO
Engrave your bottle of Rémy Martin with a personal message at Makro and Norman Goodfellows this month
June is the month to celebrate the great men in your lives, so spoil your father, uncle, husband, mentor or friend this Father’s Day with a one-of-a-kind personalised gift.
Rémy Martin has launched a customisable metal neck tag for the iconic XO bottle, which can be engraved with a personal message. This produces a unique bottle that will sit beautifully on display at home or be shared on a special occasion. It’s the perfect gift for the person who has it all.
Watch the video | Rémy Martin XO personalised gift
With the engraver having just landed from Cognac, France, there is still time to have your Rémy Martin XO bottle customised and delivered to your doorstep before Father’s Day.
Rémy Martin Centaur Club members can visit the Rémy Martin website to order their bottles. Those who are not members can sign up on checkout to gain access to exclusive events, tastings and special offers throughout the year.
Place your order before midnight on June 12 to receive the bottle in time for Father’s Day.
This limited offer will also be available at Makro, Woodmead and Norman Goodfellows, Illovo. Your personalised message can be engraved instantly during the times listed next to the mentioned outlets below.
Rémy Martin XO in-store engraving dates and times:
- Makro, Woodmead
June 8: 10am to 6pm
June 14: 10am to 6pm
June 15: 1.30pm to 4pm
- Norman Goodfellows, Illovo
June 15: 9am - 12pm
Note: The engraving is done on a well-fitted golden collar that clips onto the decanter. Personal messages can be applied, up to three lines.
This article was paid for by Rémy Martin.