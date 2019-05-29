Something special for Father’s Day: customise your Rémy Martin XO

With the engraver having just landed from Cognac, France, there is still time to have your Rémy Martin XO bottle customised and delivered to your doorstep before Father’s Day.

Rémy Martin Centaur Club members can visit the Rémy Martin website to order their bottles. Those who are not members can sign up on checkout to gain access to exclusive events, tastings and special offers throughout the year.

Place your order before midnight on June 12 to receive the bottle in time for Father’s Day.

This limited offer will also be available at Makro, Woodmead and Norman Goodfellows, Illovo. Your personalised message can be engraved instantly during the times listed next to the mentioned outlets below.

Rémy Martin XO in-store engraving dates and times:

Makro, Woodmead

June 8: 10am to 6pm

June 14: 10am to 6pm

June 15: 1.30pm to 4pm

Norman Goodfellows, Illovo

June 15: 9am - 12pm

Note: The engraving is done on a well-fitted golden collar that clips onto the decanter. Personal messages can be applied, up to three lines.