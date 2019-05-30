Lifestyle

From lunch a la Mboweni to bunny chow: 5 Tito Mboweni dishes that got love

30 May 2019 - 13:26 By Cebelihle Bhengu
That's chef Tito to you.
Image: Esa Alexander

Using his Twitter account, finance minister Tito Mboweni has proved he is more than a numbers man. He is also an amazing cook, in the making.

The minister has been sharing his favourite dishes, and while some were here for it, others did not spare him criticism.

Whether or not he will continue to share his meals on social media after his reappointment as minister of the public's purse remains to be seen.

From lunch a la Mboweni to Lucky Star pilchards, here are five meals which earned the minister "chef" and "foodie" titles. 

Lunch a la Mboweni

Matomana

Chicken stew 

Something fishy

Bunny chow

