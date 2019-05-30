From lunch a la Mboweni to bunny chow: 5 Tito Mboweni dishes that got love
Using his Twitter account, finance minister Tito Mboweni has proved he is more than a numbers man. He is also an amazing cook, in the making.
The minister has been sharing his favourite dishes, and while some were here for it, others did not spare him criticism.
Whether or not he will continue to share his meals on social media after his reappointment as minister of the public's purse remains to be seen.
From lunch a la Mboweni to Lucky Star pilchards, here are five meals which earned the minister "chef" and "foodie" titles.
Lunch a la Mboweni
Here we go! At my age one needs some carrots and cabbage mixed together!! Lunch time is here. Cool .👌🏿👌🏿💪🏿💪🏿 pic.twitter.com/TLhKCtdCTS— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 28, 2019
Matomana
Based on the previous experience, it may be too late to start cooking the free range chicken stew. Maybe I should settle for matomana and pap. Any thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mrwuwAx7Oy— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 18, 2019
Chicken stew
Which is the best chicken stew for Saturday, tomorrow? pic.twitter.com/qS9P1lernI— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) May 17, 2019
Something fishy
Preparing a simple healthy meal before going to do door to door in Polokwane. pic.twitter.com/tA2927qt1D— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 28, 2019
Bunny chow
Today, I decided on having a Bunny Chow for lunch. We are putting up posters in Haenertsburg and Makgobaskloof. EFF and DA please stop pulling my posters down. Can we be civil please! pic.twitter.com/9dq0pQdeLY— Tito Mboweni (@tito_mboweni) April 29, 2019