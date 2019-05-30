It's puppy love as the girls from 'The Bachelor SA' play matchmaker
The ladies from the hit reality TV show are still giving love a chance
30 May 2019 - 08:36
Sponsored
The ladies from The Bachelor SA are still giving love a chance - by helping fur-babies at the Animal Anti-Cruelty League (AACL) find their forever homes.
The AACL is sponsored by dotsure.co.za, the official sponsors of The Bachelor SA.
In the videos below, the ladies share some tips on giving your pets the care they deserve and talk about their experiences while filming The Bachelor SA.
You can now stream the full season of The Bachelor SA on Showmax.
This article was paid for by Showmax.