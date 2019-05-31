Lifestyle

Oh na na, what’s her name? Fans shook by the right way to say 'Rihanna'

31 May 2019 - 16:14 By Zola Zingithwa
'Ree-Anna' or 'Ri-Ah-Na'? How do you pronounce Rihanna's name.
Image: Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna

Oh na na, what’s my name? Rihanna crooned back in 2010. Little did we know the hitmaker could actually have been asking her fans a legitimate question.

Social media was spun into confusion after Rihanna introduced herself as 'Ree-Anna' in a video posted on Twitter by British Vogue. It turns out many of fans were shocked to learn they'd been mispronouncing her name for years, incorrectly calling her 'Ri-Ah-Na'.

Some social media users gloated that they'd always known the right way to say the celeb's name, others fessed up to their mistake. One fan even apologised for the error on behalf of the whole Rihanna Navy.  

But just when we thought the matter was settled, someone pointed out that the singer herself pronounced her name 'Ri-Ah-Na' in her song Bitch Better Have My Money.

So, what's the correct answer to the question, oh na na, what’s my name? Let's just call her Riri to be safe.

