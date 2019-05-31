Oh na na, what’s her name? Fans shook by the right way to say 'Rihanna'
Oh na na, what’s my name? Rihanna crooned back in 2010. Little did we know the hitmaker could actually have been asking her fans a legitimate question.
Social media was spun into confusion after Rihanna introduced herself as 'Ree-Anna' in a video posted on Twitter by British Vogue. It turns out many of fans were shocked to learn they'd been mispronouncing her name for years, incorrectly calling her 'Ri-Ah-Na'.
Some social media users gloated that they'd always known the right way to say the celeb's name, others fessed up to their mistake. One fan even apologised for the error on behalf of the whole Rihanna Navy.
the very first day i saw her name at my friend's, i asked "who is rye-hannah"? who??? rye-hannah!! her aunt corrected me ree-anna— timothy sanford (@tim_sanford1981) May 31, 2019
But just when we thought the matter was settled, someone pointed out that the singer herself pronounced her name 'Ri-Ah-Na' in her song Bitch Better Have My Money.
So uh...what are we gonna do about this tho pic.twitter.com/oMHV5wRI8L— Ari Alexander (@AriA1exander) May 30, 2019
So, what's the correct answer to the question, oh na na, what’s my name? Let's just call her Riri to be safe.
