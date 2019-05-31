Russia cuts gay scenes from Elton John biopic

Gay sex scenes have been cut from the Russian version of Elton John biopic Rocketman, critics who saw a preview said on Friday, as the local distributor said it had made edits for legal reasons.

Russia has a dire record on LGBT rights and a controversial law bans the promotion of "non-traditional sexual relationships" to minors, though it is not clear why this would apply to the 18-rated film.

"All the scenes with kissing, sex and oral sex between men were cut out," celebrated film critic Anton Dolin wrote on his Facebook page.

Dolin said that it was "very obvious" cuts had been made.

The film, which is set for general release in Russia next week, addresses the British pop icon's struggles with his sexuality, drugs and alcohol.

Another journalist who attended the screening, Misha Kozyrev, wrote that scenes featuring drugs were also cut out from the film.

"Yes, the film has been amended to comply with the laws of the Russian Federation," distribution company Central Partnership told the TASS news agency, without providing details.

Russia's culture minister Vladimir Medinsky told state agency RIA Novosti that his ministry had nothing to do with the edits and that "everything is decided by the distributor."

"We do not cut anything, I don't even understand what this is about," he was quoted as saying.