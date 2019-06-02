The A-Listers
SOCIALS | Distinction in life skills for shebeen that passed matric
02 June 2019 - 00:05
With hipsters increasingly getting a bad rap, is their temple of cool, the gastro-pub, losing its aura?
With hipsters increasingly getting a bad rap, is their temple of cool, the gastro-pub, losing its aura?
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.