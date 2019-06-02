Is it twisted that we're baying for bloody series?
Face it, we like sociopaths and psycho-killers - or at least that's what our TV viewing habits show
02 June 2019 - 00:00
Face it, we like sociopaths and psycho-killers - or at least that's what our TV viewing habits show
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.