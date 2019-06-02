Art

Unfinished work by SA's Alexis Preller expected to fetch R4m - but is it real?

'The Christ Head' is believed to be one of the last works by the great South African surrealist before his death, but proving its provenance has been a long, hard road

'The Christ Head' is believed to be one of the last works by the great South African surrealist before his death, but proving its provenance has been a long, hard road