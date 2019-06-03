Donald Trump: 'I never called Meghan Markle nasty', but audio clip suggests otherwise

Controversy around comments Donald Trump made about Meghan Markle continues to rage after the US president denied making them, despite an audio recording suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to UK tabloid The Sun before his three-day state visit to the UK on Monday, Trump was asked about comments Markle had made about him during the 2016 US election.

"I didn't know that. What can I say. I didn't know that she was that nasty."

After the comments made global headlines, Trump took to Twitter to call them "fake news".