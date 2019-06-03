Lifestyle

Donald Trump: 'I never called Meghan Markle nasty', but audio clip suggests otherwise

03 June 2019 - 07:19 By Jessica Levitt
US president Donald Trump said he didn't make the comments.
US president Donald Trump said he didn't make the comments.
Image: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Controversy around comments Donald Trump made about Meghan Markle continues to rage after the US president denied making them, despite an audio recording suggesting otherwise.

Speaking to UK tabloid The Sun before his three-day state visit to the UK on Monday, Trump was asked about comments Markle had made about him during the 2016 US election.

"I didn't know that. What can I say. I didn't know that she was that nasty."

After the comments made global headlines, Trump took to Twitter to call them "fake news".

The Sun, however, posted the audio recording of the interview in which Trump can be heard saying what he has denied.

#Awks

MORE

Trump kicks off trade pact ratification, but new tariffs pose obstacle

Donald Trump on Thursday kick-started the process of ratifying the new North American trade pact, but the US president put the accord at risk by ...
News
2 days ago

White House wanted USS McCain 'hidden' from Trump

The White House requested a Navy ship bearing the name of US President Donald Trump's late rival senator John McCain be kept "out of sight" during a ...
News
3 days ago

Top US Democrat Nancy Pelosi slams Facebook over deceptive video

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday lashed out at Facebook for refusing to block the sharing of a video doctored to make her appear drunk or ...
News
3 days ago

Trump on Iran: 'If they'd like to talk, we'd like to talk'

US President Donald Trump on Monday held out the possibility of negotiations with Iran as he met with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who is ...
News
6 days ago

Most read

  1. Bonnie Mbuli spills the secret to her flawless skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Food Lover’s Market opens eatery in Braam, to record numbers Food
  3. Oh na na, what’s her name? Fans shook by the right way to say 'Rihanna' Lifestyle
  4. Something special for Father’s Day: customise your Rémy Martin XO Lifestyle
  5. 10 things to know about the bug that's mercilessly killing SA's trees en masse Home & Gardening

Latest Videos

Aftermath of police shootout with alleged hi-jackers in CT
From apartheid to democracy: Decorated veteran police cameraman calls it a day
X