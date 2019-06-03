Donald Trump: 'I never called Meghan Markle nasty', but audio clip suggests otherwise
Controversy around comments Donald Trump made about Meghan Markle continues to rage after the US president denied making them, despite an audio recording suggesting otherwise.
Speaking to UK tabloid The Sun before his three-day state visit to the UK on Monday, Trump was asked about comments Markle had made about him during the 2016 US election.
"I didn't know that. What can I say. I didn't know that she was that nasty."
After the comments made global headlines, Trump took to Twitter to call them "fake news".
I never called Meghan Markle “nasty.” Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologize? Doubt it!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 2, 2019
The Sun, however, posted the audio recording of the interview in which Trump can be heard saying what he has denied.
