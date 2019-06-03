Lifestyle

From bouffant to comb-over: Donald Trump gets new huuur

03 June 2019 - 08:11 By Jessica Levitt
Donald Trump's hair got mixed reactions.
Image: Reuters/Joshua Roberts

It's the one thing that has dominated the Trump presidency: his hair.

From memes to the topic of late-night talk shows, Donald Trump's hair is no stranger to controversy. So when it (his hair) decided to trade in its classic bouffant for a comb-over, you can bet your Mexican wall that it was going to get noticed.

Trump made an unannounced stop at a church in Virginia, where a local pastor prayed for him. The US president had just played golf and some thought the look was simply because he had been wearing a golf hat and had no time for, er, styling.

 

Here's his new look

Donald Trump with Pastor David Platt in Virginia.
Image: Reuters/Joshua Roberts

And in case you forget, here's the bouffant that has made headlines

The Trump and his hair in December 2018.
Image: REUTERS/Luisa Gonzalez

Of course, his new stylin' didn't go unnoticed on social media.

