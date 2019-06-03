From bouffant to comb-over: Donald Trump gets new huuur

It's the one thing that has dominated the Trump presidency: his hair.

From memes to the topic of late-night talk shows, Donald Trump's hair is no stranger to controversy. So when it (his hair) decided to trade in its classic bouffant for a comb-over, you can bet your Mexican wall that it was going to get noticed.

Trump made an unannounced stop at a church in Virginia, where a local pastor prayed for him. The US president had just played golf and some thought the look was simply because he had been wearing a golf hat and had no time for, er, styling.

Here's his new look