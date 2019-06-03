From bouffant to comb-over: Donald Trump gets new huuur
It's the one thing that has dominated the Trump presidency: his hair.
From memes to the topic of late-night talk shows, Donald Trump's hair is no stranger to controversy. So when it (his hair) decided to trade in its classic bouffant for a comb-over, you can bet your Mexican wall that it was going to get noticed.
Trump made an unannounced stop at a church in Virginia, where a local pastor prayed for him. The US president had just played golf and some thought the look was simply because he had been wearing a golf hat and had no time for, er, styling.
Here's his new look
And in case you forget, here's the bouffant that has made headlines
Of course, his new stylin' didn't go unnoticed on social media.
natural hair Trump looks like old Biff from Back to the Future 2 and that ruined my whole week and it's only Sunday pic.twitter.com/IsSiWkRV4c— bᵣycₑ🌹😔🤙🏻 (@bryceshreve) June 3, 2019
👩⚕️New hair do, must be so Satan don't recognise him. This is another Scam he does. Visits his properties Golf Course & Winery, then stops at the Church or Fire House/GOP political Offices this way Taxpayers pick up the full bill. https://t.co/xOmZK3ZXc8— Joyeta E.Anderson (@joyeta_e) June 2, 2019
Just when you thought the man couldn’t possibly level up any further... #TrumpHair pic.twitter.com/YmhbVvHuTJ— Zytroft 🇺🇸 (@ZytroftEF) June 3, 2019
Trump takes off his hat and somehow...his hair looks...normal? Which means the thing he normally does is like, a choice. https://t.co/gMViolD064— Stephen Robbins (@YakimaAbogado) June 2, 2019