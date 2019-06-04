Kim Kardashian is trying to free another convict from death row, victim's family outraged

There really is no going back for reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who is in pursuit of becoming a lawyer. A report by TMZ states that Kim was recently spotted at the notorious San Quentin state prison.

She is looking to exonerate 61-year old Kevin Cooper, who has been at the prison for the past 36 years, serving his death sentence. Cooper was imprisoned for four murders which occurred in California in 1983.

Cooper has always maintained his innocence and is hopeful that his case will be re-evaluated with the star's intervention and his DNA re-tested using the latest technology.