Lifestyle

Kim Kardashian is trying to free another convict from death row, victim's family outraged

04 June 2019 - 06:48 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Kim Kardashian West is studying law to be able to help more people.
Kim Kardashian West is studying law to be able to help more people.
Image: Angela Weiss/AFP

There really is no going back for reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, who is in pursuit of becoming  a lawyer. A report by TMZ states that Kim was recently spotted at the notorious San Quentin state prison. 

She is looking to exonerate 61-year old Kevin Cooper, who has been at the prison for the past 36 years, serving his death sentence. Cooper was imprisoned for four murders which occurred in California in 1983.

Cooper has always maintained his innocence and is hopeful that his case will be re-evaluated with the star's intervention and his DNA re-tested using the latest technology.

According to Vice News, Cooper was convicted for the murder of two children, Jessica Ryen and her friend Christopher Hughes, as well as Jessica's parents Doug and Peggy Ryen. 

Kim said she believes Cooper is an honest man who was framed for the murders. 

Mary-Ann Hughes the mother of Christopher Hughes,  told TMZ that the thought of reliving her son's murder "makes her sick to her stomach" and accused Kim of causing her and her family pain. 

In April, Kim told Vogue that while she has successfully helped in getting former prisoners clemency, she believes she could help a lot more people if she had a much better understanding of the system. 

MORE

Trump releases prisoner after Kim K meeting

Kim K was successful on her bid to get clemency for a 63 year old.
TshisaLIVE
11 months ago

Must we be so 'extra' with the foundation

It's the age-old question: how much make-up is too much when it comes to beauty and looking your best self?
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Kim Kardashian names fourth child, a boy, Psalm West

Reality television star Kim Kardashian announced on Friday she has named her fourth child, a boy born last week via a surrogate, Psalm West.
TshisaLIVE
2 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Where can SA passport holders go on holiday without a visa? Travel
  2. Bonnie Mbuli spills the secret to her flawless skin The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Food Lover’s Market opens eatery in Braam, to record numbers Food
  4. IN PICTURES | Ultra-mod meets farmhouse chic in this Cape home Home & Gardening
  5. What a relief: the southernmost tip of Africa finally has a great monument Travel

Latest Videos

'This thing has blown my mind': Meet the hero petrol attendant who helped 'save ...
Grade 10 pupil stabbed to death outside Joburg high school
X