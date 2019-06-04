Top new series to watch on Showmax in June
Big Little Lies season 2
Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern and Zoe Kravitz reprise their roles while Meryl Streep is added in a new season of the award-winning series. The women must face the consequences of Perry's death.
Weekly episodes will be added to Showmax every Monday from June 10 at 9pm, at the same time as DStv.
The Handmaid's Tale season 3
After the heart-wrenching finale of season 2 that saw June (Elisabeth Moss) give up the opportunity to escape Gilead, season 3 is bound to have more shocking twists lined up. This season is said to be all about resistance. While the show will air on M-Net too, Showmax viewers have the advantage of being one episode ahead. Episodes 1 and 2 will come to Showmax on Monday, June 10 at 10.30pm, with a new instalment every week thereafter.
Patrick Melrose | First on Showmax
Benedict Cumberbatch snagged a Bafta for playing Patrick Melrose, a privileged junkie who proves that class can't buy you, well, class. The series opens with him trying to deal with troubling memories of his recently deceased father, and also attempting to kick his drug habit. The critics couldn't stop talking about this one - see what the fuss is about.
What's My Name: Muhammad Ali
This two-part documentary, directed by Antoine Fuqua, follows the challenges and triumphs of the iconic boxer Muhammad Ali and is told with recordings of his voice and archive footage, some of which has never been seen before. It's being called the definitive documentary, so it's definitely worth checking out.
Strange Angel season 1
Set in 1930s LA, the series is based on the bizarre true story of Jack Parsons, the man who pioneered America's rocketry programme. Delve into his double life dabbling in the supernatural and performing strange rituals as a follower of famous occultist Aleister Crowley.
Fortitude season 3 | First on Showmax
Return to the frozen wasteland that is the island of Fortitude. This is Nordic Noir at its murderous best. The third and final season of this thrilling series takes viewers to an even darker space. Sheriff Dan seems to have abandoned his moral compass completely and has found a loyal sidekick in Petra.
You've Been T@gged season 3
You've Been T@gged is the viral sensation everyone's been tweeting about. The mystery continues in season 3 of this teen thriller about the dark side of social media. Rowan and Elisia don't trust anybody as they attempt to uncover the identity of KingCobra, but things take an unexpected twist.
Insecure season 3 | First on Showmax
College best friends Issa and Molly slay at work and in their personal lives - most of the time. Insecure has earned plenty of accolades, including Golden Globe and Emmy noms for creator and lead actress Issa Rae. In the third season, the women find themselves in unexpected situations. Issa is on Daniel's couch following her break-up with Lawrence, and working for extra cash; and Molly is at a new firm where she no longer stands out.
Burden of Truth season 2 | First on Showmax
Kristin Kreuk reprises her role as tough-as-nails lawyer Joanna Hanley. A year after winning a lawsuit in her hometown, she's working on a new case for a different law firm. But her client is about to turn her life upside down. Burden of Truth has just been renewed for a third season - binge the first two on Showmax.
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D seasons 1 to 4
The law enforcement agency S.H.I.E.L.D is established in the aftermath of the clash between the Avengers and invading aliens. Led by Agent Phil Coulson, S.H.I.E.L.D is tasked with getting to the bottom of bizarre events. Binge all four seasons from the beginning.
Counterpart season 2
Get involved in this brain-teasing spy thriller. As the war between the Prime and Alpha worlds rages on, JK Simmons's two characters (Howard Prime and Howard Alpha) are trapped in each other's worlds and slowly becoming more and more like their counterpart.
Get Shorty seasons 1 and 2
First it was a novel (by Elmore Leonard), then it was a movie (starring John Travolta); now Get Shorty is a series. It follows the antics of gangster Miles Daly (Chris O'Dowd), whose attempt at changing professions gets him tangled in a web of filmmakers and crime bosses.
