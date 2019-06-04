WATCH | Beyoncé will give you goose bumps in new 'Lion King' trailer

With just over a month to go before the release of their live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney has shared a new trailer for the film featuring the voice of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The Run the World (Girls) singer lends her instantly recognisable voice to Nala, one of the movie's central characters.

For the first time, fans can hear Nala's voice, saying "Simba, you have to take your place as king."

"We need you. Come home."