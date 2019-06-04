Lifestyle

WATCH | Beyoncé will give you goose bumps in new 'Lion King' trailer

04 June 2019 - 16:33 By AFP Relaxnews
Beyonce is the Nala to Donald Glover's Simba in the live-action remake of 'The Lion King'.
Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment

With just over a month to go before the release of their live-action remake of The Lion King, Disney has shared a new trailer for the film featuring the voice of Beyoncé Knowles-Carter.

The Run the World (Girls) singer lends her instantly recognisable voice to Nala, one of the movie's central characters.

For the first time, fans can hear Nala's voice, saying "Simba, you have to take your place as king."

"We need you. Come home."

WATCH | The trailer for the live-action remake of the 'Lion King' starring Beyonce

As well as Nala, the trailer features the comic duo Timon and Pumbaa, voiced by Billy Eichner and Seth Rogen, respectively.

Donald Glover voices Simba as an adult, while SA's very own John Kani has been cast as Rafiki. John Oliver, Eric André and James Earl Jones are also on the voice cast. 

The Lion King, slated for release in July, is directed by Jon Favreau, the man behind Disney's 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Additional reporting staff reporter.

