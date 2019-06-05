Lifestyle

Trump met British royals - and the internet had a field day with memes

05 June 2019 - 16:39 By Staff reporter
Queen Elizabeth II poses with US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3 2019 in London, England.
Queen Elizabeth II poses with US president Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump ahead of a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on June 3 2019 in London, England.
Image: Alastair Grant - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Between the British royal's famously expressive faces and Donald Trump's OTT personality, it was a state visit made for memes.

Wednesday marked the end of the US president's official three-day visit to the UK where he, together with his wife, Melania, and some of his children, hobnobbed with the likes of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.

On Monday Trump tweeted, "London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic".

However, some social media users weren't convinced that the royals were as enthusiastic about spending time with Trump as he was with them:

View this post on Instagram

@sainthoax giiiiiirl

A post shared by Randy Bad👑 (@badrandy) on

Others poked fun at Trump's wardrobe choices and, of course, his infamous hairdo:

The First Lady's attire was also in the firing line. Some thought Mrs Trump saw the trip as a chance to play dress up:

Others found Trump's daughter Ivanka's choice of fascinator well, fascinating: 

But it was the creepy way she and her husband, Jared Kushner, stared out of a window at Buckingham Palace that really captured the internet's imagination:

Regardless of whether the royals were pleased to spend time with the Trumps or not, we're certainly glad they did — the trip gave the internet lots to chuckle about.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

From bouffant to comb-over: Donald Trump gets new huuur

The Trump's hair got a do-over. You likey?
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Are Prince Harry & Meghan Markle bringing royal baby Archie to SA?

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor may only be a few weeks old, but it seems the little cutie may already have his first royal tour booked.
Lifestyle
1 week ago

Donald Trump: 'I never called Meghan Markle nasty', but audio clip suggests otherwise

Here's the proof, Trump.
Lifestyle
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Best & worst dressed celebs on the 2019 SAMAs red carpet The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. 4 celebs whose Sama looks got totally slammed by the internet fashion police The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  3. Where can SA passport holders go on holiday without a visa? Travel
  4. 10 things to know about the bug that's relentlessly killing SA's trees en masse Home & Gardening
  5. Make-up shape-shifter Chelsea Keta: 'I want to see this form of art grow in SA' The Edit/Fashion & Beauty

Latest Videos

6 ways the ANC plans to tackle unemployment
Streets flooded after intense Cape Town rain
X