Trump met British royals - and the internet had a field day with memes
Between the British royal's famously expressive faces and Donald Trump's OTT personality, it was a state visit made for memes.
Wednesday marked the end of the US president's official three-day visit to the UK where he, together with his wife, Melania, and some of his children, hobnobbed with the likes of Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall.
On Monday Trump tweeted, "London part of trip is going really well. The Queen and the entire Royal family have been fantastic".
However, some social media users weren't convinced that the royals were as enthusiastic about spending time with Trump as he was with them:
“And then I told him that all the 75 guest bedrooms at the palace are undergoing renovations.” #TrumpUKVisit #USStateVisit pic.twitter.com/cMyea1bPkw— Toby Schuster (@TobySchuster) June 3, 2019
Tell him one’s not at home. #TrumpVisit #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/ENF8tOq6oP— Elizabeth Windsor (@Queen_UK) June 3, 2019
Camilla's wink saying "the cling film is on the bog lads, listen out" https://t.co/ABQFXQDEPk— Jamie East (@jamieeast) June 3, 2019
Others poked fun at Trump's wardrobe choices and, of course, his infamous hairdo:
How it looks online versus how it looks when you try it on. pic.twitter.com/DuPSuCZg7c— Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) June 4, 2019
'What's that ridiculous thing on the top of your head?'....says the guardsman #TrumpUKVisit pic.twitter.com/7wTgtUVJaJ— Harry Palmer (@harrypalmer285) June 3, 2019
The First Lady's attire was also in the firing line. Some thought Mrs Trump saw the trip as a chance to play dress up:
#DonaldTrump #melania Nice of the Donald to bring the Airforce 1 Trolly Dolly out to stand on the steps with him pic.twitter.com/J2zGKujTng— the tor (@tor_1965) June 3, 2019
I *knew* Melania’s outfit reminded me if something! #TrumpUKVisit #Melania #DayToNightBarbie pic.twitter.com/zLm42nuIum— Life in Capitals (@lifeincapitals) June 3, 2019
Melania cosplaying as Rose DeWitt is a mood pic.twitter.com/U3CNcYunSd— Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) June 3, 2019
One is a prostitute who fell on good times when an old rich guy picked her up. The other is Julia Roberts in Pretty Woman. #TrumpUKVisit #Trump #Melania pic.twitter.com/JQS1XfDVSx— Elizabeth Holloway (@LizzeeRascal) June 4, 2019
Who wore it better? #hat #ivanka #POTUS #FLOTUSHAT pic.twitter.com/uyzhBv7g6S— Art is the answer, also the question (@rlafayette) June 4, 2019
Others found Trump's daughter Ivanka's choice of fascinator well, fascinating:
Who wore it better, @JohnCleese or Ivanka? #MondayMotivation #ivanka #TrumpInUK #Gumby #MontyPython pic.twitter.com/zElGVaZ8u9— Nigel Saoirse Clay ♿ Crip Keeper (@Cult_Of_Freedom) June 3, 2019
better late than never? 🤣🤣🤣#IvankaHat™ #IvankaTrump #Ivanka pic.twitter.com/ConApXQqmR— MamaMolly (@DreamingDrama_) June 4, 2019
#Ivanka Hello darling, I see you’re picking up on the ages old British tradition of knotted hankies on the head. pic.twitter.com/qRPIpCoHSU— StevieC (@OMG_58) June 4, 2019
But it was the creepy way she and her husband, Jared Kushner, stared out of a window at Buckingham Palace that really captured the internet's imagination:
The ghosts you see when you look back at the haunted house you’re escaping. pic.twitter.com/UZAw4OH5zj— Desi (@DesiJed) June 3, 2019
Spot the difference#Ivanka #TrumpUKVisit #AmericanGothic pic.twitter.com/zpPxfFPqdb— Ellie Hine 💃🏴 (@ellie_hine3) June 4, 2019
Regardless of whether the royals were pleased to spend time with the Trumps or not, we're certainly glad they did — the trip gave the internet lots to chuckle about.