Watch Anna, the new Luc Besson movie, with TimesLIVE in Joburg
Here's how you and a friend can be among the first in SA to see this action-packed film
Luc Besson has written and directed acclaimed films such as The Fifth Element, Lucy, Leon and Nikita, and now his latest movie is coming to SA theatres.
In the action thriller Anna, Sasha Luss stars as Anna Poliatova, whose striking beauty hides a secret that will lead to her becoming one of the world’s most feared government assassins. This electrifying thrill ride unfolds with propulsive energy, startling twists and breath-taking action.
The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans.
Watch the trailer:
How to win tickets for the screening
Fifty readers can each win two tickets to be among the first in the country to see an exclusive preview of this gripping film, courtesy of TimesLIVE:
- Date: Thursday June 20
- Time: 8pm (register at 7.30pm)
- Venues: Montecasino, Johannesburg
To enter the draw for a double ticket, please email your name, surname and phone number to events@empire-ent.africa with "Anna TimesLIVE screening" as the subject line before 5pm on Tuesday June 18.
Winners are responsible for their own transport to the cinema. Prizes are not transferable and cannot be exchanged for cash. Winners will be decided via a random draw from all entries received by the competition deadline.