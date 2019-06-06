YouTube star gets jail time and R332k fine for Oreo prank on homeless man

A Spanish YouTube star who decided to perform a belittling prank on someone far less fortunate than him to indulge his 1.2-million subscribers' love of “sick things” is now paying a serious price for it.

In 2017, Kanghua Ren, who goes by ReSet on YouTube, accepted a dare to scrape the creamy filling out of some Oreo biscuits, replace it with toothpaste and then feed them to someone.

For the victim of his prank, Ren - who was 19 at the time - chose a Romanian man living on the streets of Barcelona. He fed the man the doctored biscuits, filmed it and posted the video online.

The Independent reported that Ren told viewers: “Maybe I went too far, but look on the bright side: this helped him to clean his teeth. I don’t think he’s brushed them since he became poor.”