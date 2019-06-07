Madonna says she feels 'raped' by New York Times profile

Pop icon Madonna said she felt "raped" by an in-depth profile of her in The New York Times, calling the newspaper "one of the founding fathers of the patriarchy."

The New York Times article entitled "Madonna at Sixty" focused too much on her age, Madonna said, arguing it would not have done so were she a man.

"The journalist who wrote this article spent days and hours and months with me and was invited into a world which many people dont get to see, but chose to focus on trivial and superficial matters such as the ethnicity of my stand in or the fabric of my curtains and never ending comments about my age which would never have been mentioned had I been a MAN!" Madonna said on her Instagram account.

"Im sorry i spent 5 minutes with her," the singer and dancer wrote about the author of the article, journalist Vanessa Grigoriadis. "It makes me feel raped. And yes I'm allowed to use that analogy having been raped at the age of 19."