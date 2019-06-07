'Toy Story': a tale of Pixar's technological evolution

Before it made Toy Story in 1995, the longest video Pixar had ever created lasted just five minutes. It didn't have an art or a screenplay department, and had fewer than 20 people on its payroll.

A lot has changed in the past 24 years for what is now the world's largest animation studio.

And the saga of the beloved toy gang led by Woody and Buzz Lightyear - the fourth installment of which is soon to hit screens around the globe - is the perfect guide to that transformation.

Today, Pixar has 1,247 employees, and with each new film it has modernised its RenderMan computer program, bringing its animated images closer and closer to real-life accuracy.

"Plastic was our friend - it was the only material our program handled well," Bill Reeves, technology supervisor and Pixar employee since 1986, said at a presentation about the original movie at the studios in Emeryville, just outside San Francisco.

Production designer Bob Polly recalled at the event how in the first two installments of the saga, animating human characters was especially difficult.

"Over the years, we've improved. The tools are better and I think we've reached a point where they're much more attractive and less strange," said Polly, who began working at Pixar in 1993.

The clearest example is Andy, the toys' young owner in the earlier films.

From the first movie to the third, the change in his animation is radical: the latest version of Andy has life-like hair and facial expressions, and much more realistic movement.

Bret Parker - who joined Pixar in 1996 and has worked on the animation of Woody, Buzz and many other characters over the four films - said she loves the early movies even if their graphics now look somewhat outdated.