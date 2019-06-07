We're back in a golden age of black horror films

In the horror genre, black is definitely back.

The movie Ma stars Academy Award winner Octavia Spencer as Sue Ann, a lonely middle-aged woman who clings to a group of teens to the point of obsession.

Ma comes on the heels of Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed Us, which is also led by an Academy Award winner, Lupita Nyong'o. And let’s not forget that Peele’s previous film, Get Out, won the Academy Award for best screenplay last year.

Black actors have always had a role in horror films. But something different is taking place today: the re-emergence of true black horror films.