'X-Men' cheat sheet: what you NEED to know before seeing 'Dark Phoenix'

The theme at Marvel studios these days seems to be endings. Having successfully seen off The Avengers franchise, they’re now ready to say good bye to their X-Men series with Dark Phoenix.

It’s the moment everyone with a taste for mutants has been looking forward to since James MacAvoy first showed us what Professor X would look like if he was a young shampoo model in 2011's X-Men: First Class.

If you find yourself quietly wondering if Professor X wasn’t the father from the Powerpuff girls, then chances are you’re not as familiar with the X-Men cinematic universe as you would like to be.

Well that shouldn’t stop you from jumping on the hype train and seeing the movie everyone's buzzing about. Just take a look at these Dark Phoenix crib notes and you’ll be good to go.

What happened in the last movie, 2016's X-Men: Apocalypse?

The last time we saw our favourite gaggle of mutants (X-Men speak for superheroes) they had just killed an “immortal” steel bluish chap called En Sabah Nur who was hell-bent on destroying the world.

So now what’s a Dark Phoenix?

One of the key players in the X-Men's win over En Sabah Nur was a teenage Jean Grey (Sophie Turner) AKA Phoenix. She’s like the young Lionel Messi of mutants in that once she learns to control her powers she would become the strongest and most bad ass of them all.

She has elite level telepathy, telekinesis and access to something called the Phoenix force. Think of the Phoenix force as something akin to high potency steroids for super powers — and just like steroids there are some side effects.