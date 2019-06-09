Series Review
'Good Omens': angels go rogue in this on-screen ode to Terry Pratchett
This Amazon Prime series, based on a hit book of the same name, presents a rich, anarchically humorous vision of the end of days
09 June 2019 - 00:00
This Amazon Prime series, based on a hit book of the same name, presents a rich, anarchically humorous vision of the end of days
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.