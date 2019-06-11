Win family tickets to see Disney on Ice in Joburg courtesy of TimesLIVE

This winter, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are bringing the most magical moments from across the Disney kingdom to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria when Disney on Ice Presents Magical Ice Festival skates into SA in June and July.

Join royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen and their companions in a story full of action, adventure and magic; experience The Little Mermaid with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian and Ariel; get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from Rapunzel; and be swept away by Beauty and the Beast as the Beast and his castle’s enchanted entourage take centre stage in a spectacular show for Belle.

The show runs at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria from June 14 to 17; at Joburg's Ticketpro Dome from June 22 to 30; at Durban’s ICC Arena from July 3 to 7; and at GrandWest, Cape Town, from July 10 to 14. Book at Computicket.

However, five lucky TimesLIVE readers can each win a set of family tickets with a total value of R1,400!

The prize includes two adult tickets and two tickets for children (or one adult ticket and three for children) to the Disney on Ice show at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Sunday June 23 at 6pm.

How to enter

Email your name, surname, contact details and city of residence to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za with the subject line "Disney on Ice".