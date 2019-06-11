Win family tickets to see Disney on Ice in Joburg courtesy of TimesLIVE
Five readers stand a chance of winning a set of family tickets
This winter, Mickey and Minnie Mouse are bringing the most magical moments from across the Disney kingdom to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town and Pretoria when Disney on Ice Presents Magical Ice Festival skates into SA in June and July.
Join royal sisters Anna and Elsa from Frozen and their companions in a story full of action, adventure and magic; experience The Little Mermaid with a show-stopping performance by Sebastian and Ariel; get tangled up with a chorus of harmless hooligans when they get a visit from Rapunzel; and be swept away by Beauty and the Beast as the Beast and his castle’s enchanted entourage take centre stage in a spectacular show for Belle.
The show runs at Time Square, Menlyn Maine, Pretoria from June 14 to 17; at Joburg's Ticketpro Dome from June 22 to 30; at Durban’s ICC Arena from July 3 to 7; and at GrandWest, Cape Town, from July 10 to 14. Book at Computicket.
However, five lucky TimesLIVE readers can each win a set of family tickets with a total value of R1,400!
The prize includes two adult tickets and two tickets for children (or one adult ticket and three for children) to the Disney on Ice show at the Ticketpro Dome in Johannesburg on Sunday June 23 at 6pm.
How to enter
Email your name, surname, contact details and city of residence to reader.competition@tisoblackstar.co.za with the subject line "Disney on Ice".
The competition closes on Friday June 14 2019 at 4pm.
Terms and conditions
- Tickets are only valid for the specified date and performance time and may not be upgraded, exchanged for cash or for an alternative performance.
- The prize comprises four show tickets per prize winner, ie two adults over the age of 18 years and two children OR one adult over the age of 18 years and three children.
- Please note that owing to safety regulations each person irrespective of age must have a ticket.
- Tickets will be available for collection from the box office at the venue on the date of the performance from one hour before the performance starts.
- Requests for additional tickets cannot be accommodated. Tickets are to be booked directly with Computicket.
- Prize winners' tickets are booked as a block booking, therefore seats alongside or in close proximity are not available.
- The prize is not transferable.
- By entering this competition the participant agrees to the terms and conditions.