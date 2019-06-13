Women worldwide respond to 'fatphobic' journalist

Worldwide, women are responding to a fat-shaming article published earlier this week by British daily newspaper The Telegraph.

Earlier this month, Nike redesigned the women's floor of its flagship shop in London, introducing plus-size and para-sport mannequins for its sportswear displays.

Many dubbed the brand's recently expanding range of sizes "historic", because it recognised that women of all sizes work out. However, journalist Tanya Gold didn't feel that way.

In the article, she called Nike's new plus-size mannequins "a dangerous lie", "obese" and "gargantuan".

She said overweight people were not interested in fitness and said they should be ashamed of being fat.

Here is a snapshot of reactions to the article:

"I look like that Nike mannequin, and I’ve done a 10k, a half, and a marathon this year," said one woman.