Health and relationship advice dominates social media as men look out for each other

14 June 2019 - 10:26 By Jessica Levitt
Men have been offering advice on social media.
Image: iStock

#Menshealthtalks is trending as South African men taken to social media to offer each other advice on health, sex and relationships.

While some of the comments are funny, many have touched on serious topics, including knowing when no is no and how to be a responsible dad.

Here's a snapshot of some of the tips.

