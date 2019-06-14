Health and relationship advice dominates social media as men look out for each other
#Menshealthtalks is trending as South African men taken to social media to offer each other advice on health, sex and relationships.
While some of the comments are funny, many have touched on serious topics, including knowing when no is no and how to be a responsible dad.
Here's a snapshot of some of the tips.
#MensHealthTalk being slim doesn't mean u healthy do medical checkups exercise eat healthy 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/roAua21Iy0— Syabonga🛰️ (@Demolition_Guy_) June 14, 2019
#MensHealthTalk You're alive and healthy there is no reason to complain about anything in life..things happen they will always happen but feeling sorry for yourself won’t make it better be positive be confident have faith things will open up good for you. Be a man! 💪🏽— 🦁 K i n g 🦁 (@skha_lo) June 14, 2019
Guys a "no" is a "NO". You don't have to go to jail for you know realize it. Rage,power, craziness and 2mins erection will get you arrested. Stay woke and think. Speak up against mental health and conquer #MensHealthTalk pic.twitter.com/BtQWpAoZrM— Fresh Coffee Bean (@MotlheleN) June 14, 2019
Let's drink that water and eat our fruits #MensHealthTalk— Big Mjonana (@CrylessSeemore) June 14, 2019
#MensHealthTalk our conversation should be about health, wealth, businesses, properties, success, happiness, progress, Associate with friend that inspire u, friends that challenge u to rise higher, Don’t waste ur valuable time with friends that are not adding to your growth.— Nicolas Manyike (@NicolasManyike) June 14, 2019
Cry cry cry... crying is not only for women nor kids. You have emotions too. Use them, express them. Don't bottle them up. Do it in your room if you must, find a person to talk to later. #MensHealthTalk pic.twitter.com/tTtHmUjVP8— Fresh Coffee Bean (@MotlheleN) June 14, 2019
#MensHealthTalk Don't buy alcohol when I need food and clothes, I know it'll be for a good cause but good causes also mean feeding and clothing your bros and sisters out.— Moeketsi Leonard Maine (@Moeketsimalayn) June 14, 2019
#MensHealthTalk don’t die in silence... pic.twitter.com/uuueVjflcn— Dя. βαzε (@btnyagumbo) June 14, 2019