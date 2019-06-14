Son of US presidential hopeful Joe Biden marries South African in secret ceremony

Just months after separating from his brother’s widow, US 2020 presidential candidate Joe Biden’s son has secretly married a South African woman - days after the two met.

According to a Page Six report, Biden's son Hunter Biden got hitched in a secret ceremony to a South African divorcee, Melissa Cohen.

The two apparently met in early May and tied the knot just a few days later on May 16 - and even got matching tattoos.

Melissa's father Lee Cohen told the publication that his daughter seemed "very happy", adding that he hoped to meet Hunter soon.

"She’s a very special girl. She has lots of poise and she’s very present," said Lee.

Hunter was previously married to Kathleen Buhle Biden. They divorced in 2017.

His relationship with his brother's window Hallie Biden reportedly ended in April.

"Hallie and I are incredibly lucky to have found the love and support we have for each other in such a difficult time, and that's been obvious to the people who love us most.

"We've been so lucky to have family and friends who have supported us every step of the way," Hunter said in a statement to Page Six .