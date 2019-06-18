Hooray! A prequel to the hit 'Hunger Games' trilogy is coming

A new Hunger Games novel set decades before the original best-selling trilogy will be published next year, its publisher has announced, with plans for an accompanying film already under way.

The book will revisit the macabre post-apocalyptic world of Panem created by Suzanne Collins' young adult novels, which were adapted into one of Hollywood's biggest movie franchises starring Jennifer Lawrence.

The original books, which sold more than 100 million copies, told the story of Katniss Everdeen, a teenage heroine forced by the realm's totalitarian leaders to participate in a reality TV-style fight to the death.

The new book will revisit Panem 64 years before the events of the trilogy during a period known as the "Dark Days," in which the nation "struggles to get back to its feet" after a devastating war, Collins said.