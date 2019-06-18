Watch Anna, the new Luc Besson movie, with TimesLIVE in Joburg

Please note: this offer is now closed.

Luc Besson has written and directed acclaimed films such as The Fifth Element, Lucy, Leon and Nikita, and now his latest movie, Anna, is coming to SA theatres from June 21.

In this action thriller, Sasha Luss stars as Anna Poliatova, whose striking beauty hides a secret that will lead to her becoming one of the world’s most feared government assassins. This electrifying thrill ride unfolds with propulsive energy, startling twists and breath-taking action.

The star-studded cast also includes Academy Award winner Helen Mirren, Cillian Murphy and Luke Evans.

Watch the trailer: