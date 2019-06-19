Lifestyle

Angelina Jolie joins 'Time' as contributing editor

19 June 2019
Actress and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Angelina Jolie addresses a meeting of the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial: Uniformed Capabilities, Performance and Protection at the UN in New York on March 29 2019.
Image: Timothy A Clary/AFP

Time magazine has announced that Angelina Jolie will be joining the publication as a contributing editor, focusing on producing content on conflict, human rights and displacement.

In a statement by the publication it said the contributions made by the actress and humanitarian will be released monthly across Time's platforms.

"Jolie's writing for Time will draw on her 18 years working with the UN Refugee Agency. She is the special envoy of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, and has carried out over 60 field missions to refugees, including most recently in Colombia, Peru and Bangladesh," reads part of the statement.

Her first piece was released on Wednesday and is titled: "What we owe refugees".

She said that refugees need leadership, accountability and a long-term focus on justice.

Jolie has become known for her activism, using her celebrity power to raise awareness about some of the problems affecting refugees and developing countries.

