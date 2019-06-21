'Siri, get me Denmark': 'Coconut Kelz' on Zindzi Mandela

Satirist "Coconut Kelz" is back, and this time she is addressing Zindzi Mandela after her "apartheid apologists" and "land thieves" tweets went viral on June 14.

Lesego Tlhabi runs the account and her alter-ego, "Kelz", often addresses South African talking points from a white perspective.

Mandela created a stir on social media after tweeting that "apartheid apologists" would not rule again, adding that she was not accountable to any white man or woman for her personal views.